Top headlines: Q1 GDP data, core sector output slowed to 8%, and more

India’s gross tax revenue, comprising both direct and indirect taxes between April and July, reported a growth of merely 2.8 per cent to Rs 8.9 trillion compared to the same period a year ago, as shown by government data on Thursday. This growth was dampened by direct tax figures, offsetting the healthy growth in goods and services tax collections and Customs duties. While net tax revenue contracted by 12.6 per cent to Rs 5.8 trillion up to July, accounting for 25 per cent of the Rs 23.3 trillion full-year target, this could be attributed to the increased tax devolution to states during the period. Read more...

Output of eight key infrastructure sectors — known as the core sector — marginally slowed to 8 per cent in July from 8.3 per cent in June. This is due to a low base effect and positive growth in all the eight sectors during the month. In July last year, the core sector had grown by 4.8 per cent. The print for June 2023 was also revised slightly upwards to 8.3 per cent from 8.2 per cent estimated earlier.