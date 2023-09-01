CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off a Cyclothon as part of the state government's campaign against drugs in Karnal on Friday.
The campaign is titled 'Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana'.
Flagging off the event, the Haryana Chief Minister said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations.
He also announced that every Tuesday in Karnal will be a 'car-free day' where all government officials will travel by bicycle only.
He participated in the cyclothon by riding a bicycle along with other cyclists.
He added that when he is in Karnal on Tuesday he too will ride a bicycle.
Also Read
6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min
People of Haryana should forget religious, communal differences: Khattar
6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar
3-fold rise in unemployment in Haryana under BJP rule: Deepender Hooda
CM Khattar can update on Nuh issue, he has all the information: Vij
Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today
All arrangements in place to receive G20 guests: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Top headlines: Q1 GDP data, core sector output slowed to 8%, and more
Anurag Thakur felicitates FIDE World Cup runner-up Praggnanandhaa
Former Prez Kovind-led committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election'
Around 1,000 cyclists participated in the cyclothon which will traverse all 22 districts of the state.
The cyclothon will culminate at Yamunanagar on September 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)