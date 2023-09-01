Confirmation

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Flagging off the event, the Haryana Chief Minister said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations

Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off a Cyclothon as part of the state government's campaign against drugs in Karnal on Friday.
The campaign is titled 'Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana'.
Flagging off the event, the Haryana Chief Minister said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations.
He also announced that every Tuesday in Karnal will be a 'car-free day' where all government officials will travel by bicycle only.
He participated in the cyclothon by riding a bicycle along with other cyclists.
He added that when he is in Karnal on Tuesday he too will ride a bicycle.

Around 1,000 cyclists participated in the cyclothon which will traverse all 22 districts of the state.
The cyclothon will culminate at Yamunanagar on September 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar BJP

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

