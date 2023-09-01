CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off a Cyclothon as part of the state government's campaign against drugs in Karnal on Friday.

The campaign is titled 'Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana'.

Flagging off the event, the Haryana Chief Minister said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations.

He also announced that every Tuesday in Karnal will be a 'car-free day' where all government officials will travel by bicycle only.

He participated in the cyclothon by riding a bicycle along with other cyclists.

He added that when he is in Karnal on Tuesday he too will ride a bicycle.

Around 1,000 cyclists participated in the cyclothon which will traverse all 22 districts of the state.

The cyclothon will culminate at Yamunanagar on September 25.