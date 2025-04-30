Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews 8 projects worth Rs 90,000 crore

PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews 8 projects worth Rs 90,000 crore

“Today from the soil of Bihar, I want to say to the whole world in clear words that India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their supporters, conspirators. They will be punished beyond their imagination” NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minis

PM Modi stressed that such inland waterways should be drivers for tourism also. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight development projects spread across the country and costing around Rs 90,000 crore as he chaired the 46th edition of PRAGATI meeting.

During the meeting, Modi also reviewed grievance redressal related to Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and directed that all ministries and departments should ensure that the identification of beneficiaries is done strictly through biometrics-based Aadhaar authentication or verification, an official statement said.

PRAGATI is a multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments.

According to the statement, the eight significant projects included three road projects, two projects each of railways and port, shipping and waterways.

 

Modi also directed to explore the potential for integrating additional programmes into the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, specifically those aimed at promoting child care, improving health and hygiene practices, ensuring cleanliness, and addressing other related aspects that contribute to the overall well-being of the mother and newly born child.

During the review of an infrastructure project concerning the development of a ring road, Modi emphasised that the development of ring road should be integrated as a key component of broader urban planning efforts.

The development must be approached holistically, ensuring that it aligns with and supports the city's growth trajectory over the next 25 to 30 years, he said.

He also called for exploring the possibility of integrating a circular rail network within the city's transport infrastructure as a complementary and sustainable alternative for public transportation.

During the review of the Jal Marg Vikas Project, Modi said that efforts should be made to establish a strong community connect along the stretches for boosting cruise tourism.

It will foster a vibrant local ecosystem by creating opportunities for business development, particularly for artisans and entrepreneurs associated with the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative and other local crafts, the statement said.

Modi stressed that such inland waterways should be drivers for tourism also.

So far, 370 projects having a total cost of around Rs 20 lakh crore have been reviewed in the PRAGATI meetings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India's infrastructure governance

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

