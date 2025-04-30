Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC reserves verdict on plea for delimitation exercise in AP, Telangana

The petitioner's counsel said he was seeking parity with UT of Jammu and Kashmir and delimitation exercise be taken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Supreme Court

The bench asked him whether it was his argument that as and when the power was exercised by the Centre under the Delimitation Act. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking directions to the Centre for holding the delimitation exercise to increase the assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh reserved its decision on a plea filed by K Purushottam Reddy who contended that holding delimitation exercise only in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was unconstitutional.

The petitioner's counsel said he was seeking parity with UT of Jammu and Kashmir and delimitation exercise be taken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, referred to Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and said the delimitation process could be undertaken only after the 2026 census concluded.

 

He said delimitation was a humongous exercise and couldn't be undertaken overnight.

Nataraj said the delimitation exercise in J-K was in the case of Union Territory and couldn't be equated with the state.

The counsel for the petitioner opposed the distinction being drawn between the UT and a state and contended that Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland were included in the prior delimitation notification issued by the Centre, but not Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, though the northeastern states were also governed by Article 170 of the Constitution.

The bench asked him whether it was his argument that as and when the power was exercised by the Centre under the Delimitation Act, it must apply to all states uniformly.

He said states would also include Union Territories also as far as notification for delimitation was concerned and referred to Section 2(f) of the Delimitation Act.

"States of AP and Telangana which came into existence around five years before J-K notification were not included. In subsequent notification, the northeastern states were also omitted. Reason given for exclusion was not Article 170. I am submitting that their exclusion from the delimitation exercise was wrong," he added.

Telangana Jammu and Kashmir Andhra Pradesh Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

