Massive fire breaks out at West Bengal warehouse, 12 fire engine at spot

Dousing operations were underway at a warehouse next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road of Howrah after a massive fire broke out earlier on Friday.

"We managed to contain the fire using 4-5 jets. A total of 12 fire engines are at the spot currently and are involved in the ongoing dousing operations. We are hopeful of putting out the blaze in 30-35 minutes. There have been no casualties in the fire," the deputy director of the West Bengal Fire Services Department, Shyam Chandra Mandal, told ANI.

"We ran into some problems with the water source but it has been sorted and we hope to bring the fire under control soon," Mandal said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

Two fire tenders have been stationed at the petrol pump to prevent the blaze from spreading, the official added.