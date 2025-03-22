Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Matter of pride that CM Mamata is going to Oxford University, says Governor

Matter of pride that CM Mamata is going to Oxford University, says Governor

Banerjee's lecture at Oxford University is slated for March 27. During her stay, she will also meet industrialists on March 25 to seek investments for the state

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

He said that it is a matter of pride that the CM (who is) from the land of Rabindranath Tagore has been invited there. | File Photo: X@BengalGovernor

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said it is a matter of pride that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting Oxford University to deliver a lecture.

He also said that whenever good things happen to the state, they make him happy.

"If anything good happens to Bengal, it makes us happy. Also we are proud that the CM is going to Oxford," Bose told reporters on the sidelines of a CII meet here.

It is a matter of pride that the CM (who is) from the land of Rabindranath Tagore has been invited there, he said.

Banerjee's lecture at Oxford University is slated for March 27. During her stay, she will also meet industrialists on March 25 to seek investments for the state. She is expected to return between March 28 and 29.

 

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Calcutta HC to hear plea for further probe into RG Kar case on March 24

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal passes bill allowing women to work in bars, amends excise act

Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar rape-murder: Parents get daughter's death certificate after 7 months

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

At least 200,000 recruitments in Bengal once OBC issue sorted out: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal govt gives nod for ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 for section of employees

As part of her itinerary in the UK, Banerjee will attend a programme at the Indian High Commission on March 24, a government-to-government (G2G) programme on March 26, and another G2G event at Oxford on March 27.

About the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor of Jadavpur University, which is now being helmed by officiating VC Bhaskar Gupta whose term expires on August 31, Bose said, "There are two options (for him) - either to retire or re-enter."  "We will decide whichever option is better," said Bose who is also the chancellor of state-run universities in West Bengal.

Asked about the shifting of an IPL match on April 6 from Kolkata to Guwahati, he said that it was the decision of the organisers and it had not come to his attention.

Kolkata Knight Riders' home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 is set to be shifted to Guwahati as the police have expressed their inability to provide security for the IPL contest due to 'Ram Navami' celebrations in Kolkata on the day,  "Once it comes to my attention, I will take appropriate steps," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manik Saha, Manik

Reliance Jio keen to invest in IT sector in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds acquittal of JKSLF members in 1990 kidnapping, murder case

Amarnath

Bids invited for DPRs to set up ropeway to Amarnath cave shrine in J&K

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Kerala fishermen express concerns over Centre's deep-sea mining proposal

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files charge sheet against advocates, others in Patna railway fraud case

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Oxford University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon