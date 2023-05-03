close

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting May 5

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi rain

People take a stroll amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Light rain and thundershowers are likely in Delhi on Wednesday and the city's maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal in the last three days owing to intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.

The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and dropped to 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the second coldest day in the month in 13 years. The city recorded a maximum of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the capital until May 7, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until May 9.

According to the IMD, May is the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi weather IMD Summer

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

