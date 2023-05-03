Difficult to stand against person who is misusing his power: Vinesh Phogat

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat who has been protesting at Jantar Mantar with other top grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Tuesday said that it is tough to stand against a powerful person who is misusing his power and position for a very long time.

The wrestlers are continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief; they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

Addressing the media, Olympian Vinesh said, "It is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long."

She further revealed that the wrestlers had met an official before they started their protest in Jantar Mantar, for the first time. But, no action was taken.

"Three-Four months before we sat at Jantar Mantar, we had met an official, we had told him everything that how women athletes are sexually harassed and mentally tortured when no action was taken, then we sat on Dharna," Vinesh added.

Vinesh also slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for not taking any action and suppressing the matter by forming a committee.

"We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. He by forming a committee tried to suppress the matter there; no action was taken that time," She said.

Bajrang Punia addressed the allegations that they are protesting against new rules introduced for the Olympics.

He said, "He (Brij Bhusan) is saying that we have made some rules for the Olympics and therefore these athletes are protesting; firstly, this is not about the Olympics, this is against sexual harassment. And if I talk about the Olympic rule; the federation will take trails of athletes coming from the Olympics, whoever they want."

Earlier on Saturday, the WFI chief asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.Reacting to World Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's remark she said that all they wanted was justice.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. He also said that 90 per cent of Haryana players stand with him while only one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.Earlier on April 26, Wrestlers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their 'Mann Ki Baat'.

While talking to the media, Sakshee said, "We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march," said Sakshee to the media.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, and many others wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital.