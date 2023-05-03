close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L-G should probe corruption in MCD when it was under BJP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

"The 'perennially cash-strapped' MCD has registered record revenue receipts in 2022-23, witnessing a jump of 22.77% over the year (FY 2021-22) prior to it, when the figure was Rs 7,249.25 crore"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Saurabh Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday demanded that the lieutenant governor conduct a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption in the MCD while it was under the BJP's control.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) earned a revenue of about Rs 8,900 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a rise of more than 22 per cent compared to the earnings in the year before, according to officials.

The three erstwhile civic bodies of Delhi were unified into the MCD in May 2022.

The "perennially cash-strapped" MCD has registered record revenue receipts in 2022-23, witnessing a jump of 22.77 per cent over the year (FY 2021-22) prior to it, when the figure was Rs 7,249.25 crore, a senior official of the Raj Niwas said.

Following the release of these figures, Bharadwaj said LG V K Saxena's comments have raised questions on the 15-year tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the MCD.

He expressed concerns about the LG's statement over the MCD's revenue growth over the last year.

Also Read

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Centre rejects Saurabh Kirpal's name for elevation as Delhi HC judge

Delhi Police arrested entire AAP leadership, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect

Boards with QR code part of 2018 agreement, says Paytm; BKTC on backfoot

After 8 months of old excise policy, over 168,000L of illicit IMFL seized

Telangana to buy every grain of paddy damaged due to unseasonal rains: CM

India brings back home 559 people under Operation Kaveri on Tuesday

Surgical robotics training facility inaugurated at AIIMS-Delhi: Official

"The LG's statement about the MCD's earnings increasing from Rs 7,249 crore to Rs 8,900 crore in 2022-23, indicating a revenue growth of about Rs 1,650 crore, raises some questions. We hope he will answer these questions," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

The questions raised by the LG were -- were the old officers of the MCD replaced with new ones in 2022-23, were the old officers of the property tax department replaced with new officers in 2022-23, was the MCD commissioner replaced with a new commissioner in 2022-23 and were all the MCD employees replaced with new employees in 2022-23, Bharadwaj said.

Noting that the MCD was under the BJP's control from 2007 to 2022, he said over the last one year, the civic body was run in accordance with rules and regulations and managed by officers and hence, the BJP government at the Centre was not able to interfere in its functioning.

"As such, when the LG claims that he has put an end to the revenue leakages within the municipal corporation, leading to a significant increase in revenue, it implies that the LG also acknowledges that the revenue of the municipal corporation was looted for the last 15 years under the BJP," the AAP leader added.

He demanded that the LG conduct an investigation into the "loot" that he claimed had stopped in the MCD after 15 years.

"The LG has a habit of conducting an investigation for trivial matters, so I request that since he has claimed that the revenue loot of the MCD was stopped over the last year, he should conduct an investigation as to who was looting the MCD for the last 15 years," Bharadwaj added.

He further said since the LG "himself has acknowledged that a revenue loot was taking place in the MCD for years, he should constitute a high-level committee to investigate and reveal to the people of Delhi who were involved in looting their tax money for the last 15 years".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Saxena AAP MCD BJP Politics corruption

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Debt deadline: Yellen's alarm sets White House meeting, but no solution yet

White House
6 min read

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau
2 min read

After 8 months of old excise policy, over 168,000L of illicit IMFL seized

Liquor stores
2 min read

Man arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges into Buckingham Palace's yard

Buckingham Palace
2 min read

India rejects 'biased, motivated' US commission report on religious freedom

Arindam Bagchi
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon