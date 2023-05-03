close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Boards with QR code part of 2018 agreement, says Paytm; BKTC on backfoot

Paytm did not take the permission from the competent BKTC authorities before putting up such boards which led to the confusion, BKTC said

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar (U'khand)
Badrinath

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Paytm on Tuesday offered an explanation to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee saying it put up QR code display boards outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath seeking donations from pilgrims as part of a contract with the BKTC in 2018.

There was a formal agreement between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018 for putting up such boards outside the gates of the temples to get donations from pilgrims, BKTC media incharge Harish Gaud said.

"Ever since then, small boards with Quick Response (QR) code have been put up outside these temples by Paytm. Rs 67 lakh have been received by the BKTC through these QR codes by way of donations," he said.

However, Paytm did not take the permission from the competent BKTC authorities before putting up such boards which led to the confusion, he claimed.

Paytm has apologised for its mistake to BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay, he said.

Boards displaying QR codes seeking donations from pilgrims were put up outside the gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath without the knowledge of the authorities, officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue

School boards across states to have similar sets of questions soon: Report

Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts

What is a share buyback?

After 8 months of old excise policy, over 168,000L of illicit IMFL seized

Telangana to buy every grain of paddy damaged due to unseasonal rains: CM

India brings back home 559 people under Operation Kaveri on Tuesday

Surgical robotics training facility inaugurated at AIIMS-Delhi: Official

India trashes USCIRF report, calls it biased and misrepresentation of facts

Cases under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code were registered against unidentified accused on Monday at Badrinath police station and Kedarnath police outpost for putting up the QR code boards outside the temples and a probe was ordered into it, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Ajendra Ajay, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the cases were registered on the basis of its complaint.

The boards were removed on April 25 and 27, the day Kedarnath and Badrinath, respectively, opened to the devotees, he said.

The QR codes were put up without the committee's permission and were removed immediately after it was brought to its notice on the day the temples opened.

The temple committee does not use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode for financial transactions, Ajay said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm Kedarnath Uttarkhand

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Man arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges into Buckingham Palace's yard

Buckingham Palace
2 min read

India rejects 'biased, motivated' US commission report on religious freedom

Arindam Bagchi
3 min read

Carl Icahn's wealth plunges $10 bn on Hindenburg short-seller report

Corporate activist Carl Icahn
4 min read

US Navy hobbled by failures as the risk of conflict with China looms

US navy, US army, US denfse
2 min read

J&J accused by US of misusing bankruptcy to end talc cancer suits

Johnson & Johnson
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon