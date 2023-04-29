close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar

"Currently, some leaders are busy in the assembly poll (Karnataka). Once it is over, we will finalize the venue of our meeting"

Press Trust of India Patna
Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hinted that a meeting of opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the crucial Karnataka assembly polls were over as many would be busy electioneering there.

The JD (U) supremo said issues related to forging opposition unity could be expected to be thrahed outat this meeting.

"We will definitely sit together and discuss the issue pertaining to the formation of an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Currently, some leaders are busy in the assembly poll (Karnataka). Once it is over, we will finalize the venue of our meeting. If Patna is unanimously decided as the next venue of the meeting of opposition leaders, it will be held here ," Kumar said.

"We will be happy to organize this meeting in Patna," he added.

It may be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, in Kolkata on April 24, had requested her counterpart to organise a meeting of all non-BJP parties in Patna to discuss opposition unity before the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Nitish Kumar reprises role played by George Fernandes in formation of NDA

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Nitish asks Upendra Kushwaha to quit amid rumors of being in touch with BJP

No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar

Every village to be connected with 4G by 2024, says MoS Telecom Chauhan

Cong blames BJP for violence in Manipur, accused it for 'bulldozing' rights

India needs to start thinking about TSA security at airports: Aviation Secy

Set up economic development corp for welfare of ageing folk artists: Ajit

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief

I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next, Banerjee had said after the meeting with Kumar in Kolkata.

Kumar, acknowledging this friendly demand by Banerjee said "Unhone--Mamta Banerjee--to Bola Hin Tha Patna mein meeting ke liye ( Mamata Banerjee had sought the meeting in Patna)."

"We are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. I recently met several opposition leaders. Now I will talk to other non BJP parties ... My aim is to unite opposition parties before the general elections," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Karnataka polls United Opposition

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar

Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar
2 min read

India needs to start thinking about TSA security at airports: Aviation Secy

airport, flyers, airlines, travel
3 min read

Set up economic development corp for welfare of ageing folk artists: Ajit

Ajit Pawar
1 min read

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Mumbai: Property registration down 10%; stamp duty collection at 10-yr high

infrastructure, infra, real estate
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Excise 'scam': Delhi court denies bail to Sisodia in money laundering case

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon