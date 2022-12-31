JUST IN
Business Standard

No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was 'not a claimant' for the top post

Topics
Nitish Kumar | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the state, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was "not a claimant" for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Gandhi will be the "opposition's PM face" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 19:01 IST

