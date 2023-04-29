Cong blames BJP for violence in Manipur, accused it for 'bulldozing' rights

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday blamed the BJP for the violence in Manipur and accused the ruling party of "bulldozing" the rights of indigenous communities.

"The situation in BJP-ruled Manipur is disturbing. Violence is no solution to any issue. Law and Order has been completely derailed in the state under the double-engine government," Kharge said on Twitter.

"The BJP is hellbent to trample and bulldoze the rights of vulnerable indigenous communities. We strongly condemn it," the Congress chief also said.

Fresh clashes erupted between demonstrators and police personnel in Churachandpur town on Friday night, with security forces using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

Locals claimed some people were killed and many injured in the police action, hours after a bandh called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) concluded. However, there was no official confirmation on casualties or injuries to people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The real face of the BJP now visible in Manipur".

Also Read Ready to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 polls: Kharge There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers Chhattisgarh: Notices issued to 8 BJP functionaries for 'hateful' posts Step out of your homes against inflation, unemployment: Congress Prez Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh India needs to start thinking about TSA security at airports: Aviation Secy Set up economic development corp for welfare of ageing folk artists: Ajit If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief Mumbai: Property registration down 10%; stamp duty collection at 10-yr high Serious vitiating factors about trial led to Rahul's conviction: Singhvi

"While the entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up," Ramesh said on Twitter, alleging that the Union government is not bothered about it.

The situation in Churachandpur remained grim as unidentified miscreants set afire a government building, even as night curfew was imposed in the district from Saturday, officials said.

A group of people torched the office of the Range Forest Officer in Tuibong area around midnight and several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

Public property worth lakhs of rupees were reportedly destroyed and official documents burnt in the blaze, a police officer said.

Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to an official notification.