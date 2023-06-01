Meghalaya govt sets up expert committee to review reservation policy

The Meghalaya government on Thursday announced constitution of an expert committee to review the 1972 reservation policy in line with demands made by the opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) whose leader is on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday last week.

The expert committee is mandated to review the state reservation policy by obtaining views from all stakeholders, Chief Secretary D P Wahlang said in a notification today.

The chairperson and members of the committee shall consist of experts in constitutional law, economics, sociology, demographic studies and related fields, it added.

An all-party committee on reservation roster and reservation policy which had met on Wednesday had also supported appointing an expert committee to review the 51-year-old reservation policy.

The 1972 job reservation policy awarded 40 per cent of reserved jobs to Garos, 40 per cent for Khasi-Jaintia tribes, 5 per cent for other tribes and 15 per cent for general category candidates.

Chaired by state Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, the all-party committee had also suggested that all political parties should submit their suggestions in writing on the matter within a period of 15 days.

Also Read Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday Hyderabad to host first-ever Formula E World Championship race on Feb 11 Set up committee on job reservations: All party meet tells Meghalaya govt Meghalaya polls: Songs, music to motivate voters for Feb 27 election Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates Parliamentary panel demands immediate govt intervention in wrestlers' issue 62 newly discovered plants may help agricultural lands facing water crisis NCERT cuts periodic table, democracy from Class 10 books to 'reduce burden' PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train virtually on Saturday Sisodia manhandling row: Court directs officials to preserve CCTV footage

Meanwhile, VPP leaders said party president Ardent Basaiawmoit is likely to call off the indefinite hunger strike that he has been holding for the past 10 days as his demand for setting up a review committee has been met.

Basaiawmoit, however, also demanded that the expert committee members should not have any political-linkages whatsoever.

The experts in the committee should be apolitical, he declared.

The VPP leader said the party has also made it very clear that the ratio in terms of the job reservation should be proportionate as per the population structure of the state.

According to the 2011 census, over 14.1 lakh Khasis live in Meghalaya while the number of Garo people is a little over 8.21 lakh.