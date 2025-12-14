Messi's India outing: Laser-lit skylines, packed stadiums, frenzied fans

New Delhi is going all out to ensure that when the GOAT comes calling, none of the Kolkata blues dampen the big Monday mood. With Lionel Messi’s landing in Kolkata — his first stop on a three-day, four-city India tour — at 2.26 am on Friday ending with fans on the rampage, the Argentina superstar’s Delhi outing promises to be a heightened security affair.

Reports indicate that no less than 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in and around Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium), where Messi will play a nine-a-side exhibition match in the afternoon before felicitating