close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

Manish Chopra's exit from Meta comes at a time when the tech giant is seeing tremendous churn at the top in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta India's director and chief of partnerships, Manish Chopra, is leaving the company after 4.5 years of service.
Chopra announced in a LinkedIn post, "The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly. I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course," Chopra said in his LinkedIn post.

This follows the exit of former Meta India chief Ajit Mohan, public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal, and WhatsApp India CEO Abhijit Bose. Chopra joined Facebook India in 2019 as the director and head of partnerships.
According to reports, Chopra served as interim head until January 1, 2023, while Sandhya Devanathan was appointed chief following Ajith Mohan's exit.

"I am grateful to the company for entrusting me with expanding our efforts to drive growth and engagement across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp," Chopra said on LinkedIn.
He also stated that he is looking forward to a new chapter in his professional career. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chopra has previously worked at Microsoft, Little Internet Private Limited, Zovi.com, and Oracle.

Also Read

A banker turned tech maven: Meet Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India head

Facebook parent Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as head and VP for India

Zomato co-founder, chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigns

Kishore Biyani resigns as executive chairman and director of Future Retail

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

CBI raids Satya Pal Malik's ex-press secretary's house in corruption case

India logs 1,021 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 11,393

1st Trade & Tech Council significant milestone in India-EU ties: Jaishankar

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi excise scam: CBI gives clean chit to former-excise commissioner


Chopra's departure from Meta comes at a time when the internet behemoth is seeing massive churn at the top in India. In November 2022, Meta's India head, Ajit Mohan, left the company to join rival Snap.
Following Mohan's departure, Chopra served as the company's temporary CEO until Sandhya Devanathan took over as Meta's India CEO on January 1, 2023.

A little more than a week after Mohan's departure, WhatsApp's Head of India, Abhijit Bose, resigned after nearly four years on the job. Along with Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal, then-Meta India's Director of Public Policy, resigned.
Earlier in September last year, Manesh Mahatme also quit as the CEO of WhatsApp Pay in India.

A few weeks after Mohan's departure, Meta named Devanathan Vice President of Meta India. "Devanthan will focus on bringing the organisation's business and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients while continuing to support the long-term growth of our business and commitment to India," the company said in an official statement.
Topics : Facebook BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Chart Check: Vodafone Ideas remains fragile, reveals avoid stance on charts

Image
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Chart Check: Vodafone Ideas remains fragile, reveals avoid stance on charts

Vodafone Plc
2 min read

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

IBM
2 min read

World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

hypertension
3 min read

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 out on official website, details here

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 out
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon