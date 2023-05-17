close

Delhi excise scam: CBI gives clean chit to former-excise commissioner

"Arva Gopi Krishan did not play any role in the incorporation of favourable provisions in the excise policy. He only followed the directions of GoM and Sisodia," CBI said

IANS New Delhi
Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI gives clean chit to ex-excise commissioner Arva Gopi Krishan

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishan, who was named as an accused in the FIR lodged in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, has been given a clean chit in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 

It has come as a huge relief for Krishan, who was facing multiple charges in the matter. He was named an accused in the FIR, but now there will be no legal proceedings against him.

The CBI source said that during the entire probe they didn't find any incriminating evidence against Krishan.

"There was nothing on record to suggest any kind of criminal misconduct committed by Krishan. He did not play any role in the incorporation of favourable provisions in the excise policy. He only followed the directions of GoM and former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. No crime was made out by him," the source said.

Also, the CBI is banking upon his statement recorded under section 164 CrPc before a magistrate in which he revealed shocking facts.

"He exposed the mala-fide intention of Sisodia in the matter of formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22," the source said.

The CBI has filed two charge sheets in the Delhi excise policy scam and now they are inching towards filling a second supplementary charge sheet.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Liquor law Delhi CBI

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

