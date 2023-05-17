India logs 1,021 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 11,393

India saw a single-day rise of 1,021 Covid infections while active cases have decreased to 11,393 from 13,037 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,794 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,83,152). Active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,39,965 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

