close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 1,021 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 11,393

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,39,965 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India saw a single-day rise of 1,021 Covid infections while active cases have decreased to 11,393 from 13,037 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,794 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,83,152). Active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,39,965 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

1st Trade & Tech Council significant milestone in India-EU ties: Jaishankar

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi excise scam: CBI gives clean chit to former-excise commissioner

Delhi CSB meeting delayed due to chief secretary's 'busy schedule'

Women from Delhi's Shakur Basti share fear of bulldozers with Rahul Gandhi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine corona

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Suzlon Energy
2 min read

US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi in Japan on the sidelines of G7 summit

Joe Biden, US President
3 min read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
2 min read

Delhi CSB meeting delayed due to chief secretary's 'busy schedule'

Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar
2 min read

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Apparel-Exports
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon