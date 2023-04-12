close

Metro rake runs under river for 1st time in India, goes Howrah from Kolkata

This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country, a senior official said here.

The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.

Topics : Kolkata | Metro | howrah

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

