Midnapore-Howrah local train derails at Kharagpur, no injuries reported

A wheel of the last bogie of the Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed in West Bengal at Kharagpur yard on Saturday

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
A wheel of the last bogie of the Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed in West Bengal at Kharagpur yard on Saturday.

However, no injuries were reported.

No major accident took place due to the slow speed of the train and no casualty has been reported.

"Re-railment has been done,' the official said.

The railway officials reached the spot and the passengers in the train were safely taken out.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Indian Railway

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

