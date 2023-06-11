Midnapore-Howrah local train derails at Kharagpur, no injuries reported

A wheel of the last bogie of the Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed in West Bengal at Kharagpur yard on Saturday.

However, no injuries were reported.

No major accident took place due to the slow speed of the train and no casualty has been reported.

"Re-railment has been done,' the official said.

The railway officials reached the spot and the passengers in the train were safely taken out.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be known.

