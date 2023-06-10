close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab Police launches operation against illegal lottery, gambling

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a day-long operation across the state against people involved in illegal lottery and gambling

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
punjab police

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a day-long operation across the state against people involved in illegal lottery and gambling.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, an official release said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 10 am to 3 pm.

All the commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to depute station house officers of each police station to raid and check people against whom more than two cases of the Gambling Act have been registered in the last five years, he said.

As many as 285 police teams, involving 1,500 police personnel, have raided over 500 premises allegedly involved in the illegal lottery and gambling, Shukla said.

At least 110 people involved in illegal lotteries and 434 people involved in gambling were checked during a day-long operation carried out in all 28 police districts in the state.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams governor for returning anti-gambling bill

TN notifies ban on online gaming; carries a fine of Rs 5,000, 3-month jail

PM Modi speaks to South African President Ramaphosa, reviews bilateral ties

Violence won't be tolerated in panchayat polls, says WB Guv ahead of polls

AI rectifies glitch in Boeing aircraft stranded in Magadan, lands in Mumbai

CDS visits EEL in Nagpur, sees demonstration of indigenous munitions

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhenkanal on June 17

The Special DGP said police also registered 40 FIRs after recovering Rs 46,610 from their possession.

The intent of carrying out this operation was to keep a vigil on illegal lottery operators and gamblers. Such raids would continue further, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Police gambling

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha train mishap: Trains won't stop at Bahanaga station till CBI's nod

Odisha railway track restoration
2 min read

Counteroffensive, defensive actions taking place in Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
2 min read

Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

cooperative, co-operatives, policy, governance
1 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy may intensify into extremely severe storm in 12 hrs

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon