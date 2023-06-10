close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi speaks to South African President Ramaphosa, reviews bilateral ties

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa's chairmanship this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

PM Modi | File Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday as they reviewed progress in their bilateral cooperation, anchored in historical and strong people-to-people ties.

Modi also thanked him for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year, according to a statement.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa's chairmanship this year, it added.

"President Ramaphosa briefed PM on the African Leaders' Peace Initiative. Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, PM reiterated India's consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," it said.

In their telephonic conversation, Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and said that he looked forward to his visit to India.

Also Read

EAM meets South African President Ramaphosa; conveys PM Modi's greetings

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade

Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Cleverly on bilateral ties

Covid pandemic no longer determines how we live our lives: S African Prez

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Violence won't be tolerated in panchayat polls, says WB Guv ahead of polls

AI rectifies glitch in Boeing aircraft stranded in Magadan, lands in Mumbai

CDS visits EEL in Nagpur, sees demonstration of indigenous munitions

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhenkanal on June 17

Indian Navy holds operation in Arabian Sea, demonstrates combat prowess

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi South Africa India-South Africa

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha train mishap: Trains won't stop at Bahanaga station till CBI's nod

Odisha railway track restoration
2 min read

Counteroffensive, defensive actions taking place in Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
2 min read

Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

cooperative, co-operatives, policy, governance
1 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy may intensify into extremely severe storm in 12 hrs

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon