PM Modi speaks to South African President Ramaphosa, reviews bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday as they reviewed progress in their bilateral cooperation, anchored in historical and strong people-to-people ties.

Modi also thanked him for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year, according to a statement.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa's chairmanship this year, it added.

"President Ramaphosa briefed PM on the African Leaders' Peace Initiative. Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, PM reiterated India's consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," it said.

In their telephonic conversation, Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and said that he looked forward to his visit to India.

