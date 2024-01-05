Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Millets will be included in Indira Canteens, mid-day meals: Karnataka CM

'Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall and soil fertility is low. Millets are very helpful for good health. Hence, the state government is continuously organising millet fairs', he said

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said millets will be used in Indira Canteens -- a state-run food subsidisation programme -- and mid-day meals of school children, and also announced that the state government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Millets and Organic International Trade Fair 2024 and the Exhibition and Sales organised by the Department of Agriculture here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Chief Minister said a meeting of the concerned departments will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millets in Indira Canteens and school meals "so that the people and school children of the state can become more healthy and strong".
Siddaramaiah assured that his government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops and facilitate production of high quality millet seeds, development of new varieties and export of millets.
"Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall and soil fertility is low. Millets are very helpful for good health. Hence, the state government is continuously organising millet fairs", he said.
Cereals are high in nitrogen, sodium, vitamins and fiber. Studies show that the consumption of chemically mixed food is also a major cause of many diseases today, he said, adding that consumption of organic cereals is the best solution for this.

Also Read

188 additional Indira Canteens to come up, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

India's G20 millets initiative MAHARISHI faces roadblock from China

India, Asean launch 5-day millets fest to raise awareness, create market

Rajasthan: Over 40% voter turnout in Karanpur Assembly polls till afternoon

EC dismisses Jairam Ramesh's concerns on VVPATs, asserts full faith in EVMs

Covid sub-variant JN.1: 619 cases reported from 12 states till Jan 4

Govt officials, experts brainstorm on use of AI for grievance redressal

Happy 69th Birthday to Mamata Banerjee: All about her political journey

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Indira Canteen millets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon