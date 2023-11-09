Sensex (-0.23%)
64824.79 -150.82
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.70 -47.80
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
40611.05 + 164.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.39%)
6210.55 + 23.85
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
43751.75 + 93.10
Heatmap

Ministers will work to ensure implementation of control measures: Gopal Rai

While Rai will monitor the implementation of these steps in the North and Northeast districts of Delhi, Kailash Gehlot will conduct inspections in the Southwest and West districts

Gopal Rai

Atishi will be responsible for the East and Southeast districts, Saurabh Bharadwaj for the South and New Delhi districts, Imran Hussain for the Central and Shahdara districts and Raj Kumar Anand for the Northwest district | Photo: Gopal Rai Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said all ministers of the Delhi government will work at the ground level to ensure strict implementation of air pollution control measures in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference here, Rai expressed concern over negligence on part of officers in the implementation of measures outlined in the Centre's air pollution control plan called Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have now decided that all ministers will work at the ground level, they will conduct inspections and ensure strict implementation of all air pollution control measures," he said.
While Rai will monitor the implementation of these steps in the North and Northeast districts of Delhi, Kailash Gehlot will conduct inspections in the Southwest and West districts.
Atishi will be responsible for the East and Southeast districts, Saurabh Bharadwaj for the South and New Delhi districts, Imran Hussain for the Central and Shahdara districts and Raj Kumar Anand for the Northwest district.
Stringent restrictions mandated under the final stage of the GRAP have been implemented in the national capital.
The restrictions under Stage IV of GRAP, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, took effect on Sunday after the air quality in the city dropped to 'severe plus' (AQI above 450) levels.
GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II - Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III - Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

Also Read

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

1,500 drivers write to Kailash Gahlot on Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Registration of electric vehicles restarted in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot

DPCC chairman stopped study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi: Rai

Annual survey on informal sector to begin, despite delays in prior reports

Expulsion impossible without evidence: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee backs Moitra

SC upholds validity of key provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

SC protects Surjewala from Non-Bailable Warrant by MP/MLA court in old case

Bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat; police carries out thorough searches

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Atishi Kailash Gahlot Delhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon