Bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat; police carries out thorough searches

According to sources, a threatening call claiming that explosives would be detonated within the Secretariat complex was received at the police control room

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Representative image | Photo: Twitter@ANI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Police on Thursday carried out a thorough search of the state Secretariat, the administrative complex here, after receiving a bomb threat.
According to sources, a threatening call claiming that explosives would be detonated within the Secretariat complex was received at the police control room.
In immediate response, police personnel, aided by sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches both inside and outside the Secretariat premises.
Even parked vehicles and nearby shops were not exempted from scrutiny.
Unconfirmed reports say that the perpetrator behind the call has been identified by the police.

Kerala Bomb Threat Calls Kerala Police

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

