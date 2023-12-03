Sensex (0.74%)
Mobile internet restored in Manipur except few areas till December 18

Mobile internet had been suspended in the state since May 3 following the outbreak of violence in the state

Dating app, dating, internet, mobile

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
The Manipur government on Sunday restored mobile internet services across the state barring a few areas till December 18, a notification said.
"Considering improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension," the notification said.
Mobile towers catering to services within a 2km radius along adjoining areas between districts such as Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching will still face suspended operations, it said.
Mobile internet had been suspended in the state since May 3 following the outbreak of violence in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Internet shutdown

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

