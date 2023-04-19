Mobile library equipped with laptops, internet inaugurated for MCD schools

A mobile library equipped with laptops, internet connectivity and a wide range of digital resources for primary students of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The mobile library bus was inaugurated in the presence of the director of the municipal body's education department at an MCD school in Vishwakarma Nagar.

It has been donated by Chegg India in collaboration with SEEDS, a non-profit organisation.

"This mobile library installed on a bus will cater to primary section students of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, providing them with access to the internet and cultivating their knowledge of current affairs, history, and language with an innovative curriculum," Chegg said in a statement.

"The mobile library bus initiative is a testament to a collective commitment to innovation and accessibility in education. By partnering with SEEDS, we are empowering government school students in Delhi with interactive digital content and advanced learning tools, while inspiring others to invest in the education of India's youth," Vijay TS, managing director of Chegg India, said.

The library has digital content to enhance the students' learning capacity.

"The bus is equipped with modern computers, internet connectivity, and a wide range of digital resources such as videos, games, and interactive tools, providing a complete learning experience for children... The initiative includes training programs for government school teachers to improve their digital teaching skills and make the most of the resources provided on the bus," Chegg said.

The idea of a mobile bus for education was with the sole intent of maximising access to digital mediums for MCD school students, says Manu Gupta, co-founder of SEEDS.