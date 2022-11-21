Are B-schools losing their relevance?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep207: Nirmala Sitharaman, GST in 5 years, oil & gas stocks, Web 5.0
UGC committee to grant 'degree' status to several new courses: Report
TMS Ep247: WFH & women, prof. of practice, markets, Jackson Hole conference
TMS Ep182: WEF, Sunjay Kapur, markets, Embedded Value & Enterprise Value
TMS Ep202: Economic recovery, philanthropy, crude oil, anti-defection law
-
A venture firm in the US has launched a tailor-made programme for those who are being laid-off by tech companies like Meta and Twitter. The firm will give $100,000 to every startup idea. Several reports suggest that more startups have been founded by techies than MBA graduates. While another report revealed that there has been a 3.4 % dip in applications for management studies across 57 countries, including India. So, is the lure of management degrees waning? Let's find out in this segment of the podcast
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .