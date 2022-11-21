Are B-schools losing their relevance?

A venture firm in the US has launched a tailor-made programme for those who are being laid-off by tech companies like Meta and Twitter. The firm will give $100,000 to every startup idea. Several reports suggest that more startups have been founded by techies than MBA graduates. While another report revealed that there has been a 3.4 % dip in applications for management studies across 57 countries, including India. So, is the lure of management degrees waning? Let's find out in this segment of the podcast