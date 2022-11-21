JUST IN
Are B-schools losing their relevance?

Report suggests that there has been a 3.4 % dip in applications for management studies across 57 countries, including India. So, is the lure of management degrees waning?

Debarghya Sanyal 

A venture firm in the US has launched a tailor-made programme for those who are being laid-off by tech companies like Meta and Twitter. The firm will give $100,000 to every startup idea. Several reports suggest that more startups have been founded by techies than MBA graduates. While another report revealed that there has been a 3.4 % dip in applications for management studies across 57 countries, including India. So, is the lure of management degrees waning? Let's find out in this segment of the podcast

Mon, November 21 2022. 07:04 IST

