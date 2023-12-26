Sensex (    %)
                        
Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, exchange views on situation in West Asia

PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population

Modi conveyed greetings to Saudi Arabia on being selected as host for Expo 2030 and FIFA Football World Cup 2034. (ANI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence, the loss of civilian lives and the situation in West Asia.
The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral Strategic Partnership in follow-up to the State visit of the Crown Prince to India in September 2023 and discussed the forward-looking bilateral partnership agenda for the future, a PMO statement said on Tuesday.
Modi reiterated India's long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population, it said.
Modi said on X, "Held a good conversation with my Brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia."

"We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives," he said on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister also said they agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region and emphasised the need for maintaining maritime security and the freedom of navigation.
Modi conveyed greetings to Saudi Arabia on being selected as host for Expo 2030 and FIFA Football World Cup 2034.
The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement added.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

