close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modi spoke to Putin, Zelensky, war stopped and students can return: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

PM Modi spoke to (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelensky. He also spoke to (US president Joe) Biden when needed. The war stopped briefly and Indian students in Ukraine could return home, Singh said.

PM Modi did what no other country was able to do, the senior BJP leader said while addressing the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Maha Sammelan here.

Singh spoke of the valour and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap and the battle of Haldighati. Maharana Pratap ate rotis made of grass but never compromised with self-respect, he added.

If you understand his dedication, then you will call his times as Maharana kal (era) and not as Mughal era, Singh said.

Be it Haldighati or Galwan valley, India's head has always been held high and will remain so, the minister said.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Ukrainian city

Nato chief fears Russian-Ukraine war could widen into a wider conflict

10 mn in Ukraine without power after Russia strikes, says Zelensky

Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days not 120, says official

Doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from man's food pipe at Delhi hospital

PM Modi praises Gujarat CM Patel for his integrity and simplicity'

India imposes import ban on 928 defence items in self-reliance push

BJP lost K'taka polls due its nature, Bharat Jodo helped Cong: MNS's Raj

FIR against Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt

Singh said under Modi as PM, India's weapons exports, which were Rs 900 crore in 2014, were over Rs 16,000 crore now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict India Prime Minister

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Letter and spirit

Supreme Court
3 min read

Go First's insolvency flight leaves trail of concerns for aircraft lessors

Go First
5 min read

Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report

China Flag
3 min read

Mohammad Aryan Tariq tops CISCE Class 12 exam with 99.75% in Uttar Pradesh

results
2 min read

Newly elected Cong MLAs authorise party chief Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Mallikarjun Kharge
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

3 top brokers face probes including for money laundering, fraudulent trades

Money laundering
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon