close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP lost K'taka polls due its nature, Bharat Jodo helped Cong: MNS's Raj

The defeat of BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls is result of its nature and behaviour and Rahul's Bharat Jodo definitely helped Congress, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said

Press Trust of India Thane
Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray speaks during a rally in Pune, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections is the result of its nature and behaviour and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra' definitely helped the Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, Thackeray said the opposition party never wins the election, it's the ruling party that loses in the polls.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress put up an impressive show by winning 135 seats, while incumbent BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

Thackeray said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi's foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, also helped in changing the fortunes of the Congress in the southern state.

He said citizens should never be taken for granted and that political parties should learn lessons from the results in Karnataka.

It is too early to predict in what way these results will affect the parties in Maharashtra in the coming elections, including the 2024 polls, he said. Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra Assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year.

Also Read

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

FIR against Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt

Andhra Pradesh govt attaches Chandrababu's guest house near Vijayawada

Karnataka poll results proof BJP will face defeat in 2024 elections: AITC

Cong weak in several parts, BJP needs to be countered state-wise: Vijayan

Delhi records temp of 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raj Thackeray Maharashtra

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First's insolvency flight leaves trail of concerns for aircraft lessors

Go First
5 min read

Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report

China Flag
3 min read

Mohammad Aryan Tariq tops CISCE Class 12 exam with 99.75% in Uttar Pradesh

results
2 min read

Newly elected Cong MLAs authorise party chief Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Mallikarjun Kharge
1 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

Go First
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

3 top brokers face probes including for money laundering, fraudulent trades

Money laundering
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon