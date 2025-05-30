Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Modi warns BJP leaders in Bihar over switching sides and family politics

Modi warns BJP leaders in Bihar over switching sides and family politics

PM Modi said BJP leaders should not expect tickets for their kin, adding that feudal and dynastic politics must end and leaders shouldn't assume their sons would get tickets in their place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to buy domestic products, taking a dig at foreign goods by citing the example of “small-eyed Ganesh idols” imported from abroad.

With only a few months left for the polls, PM Modi gave instructions to the party workers to focus on winning every booth

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent a strong message to party workers and leaders in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He warned BJP leaders not to switch parties just before elections and then return after the polls.
 
“When elections approach, some people leave for other parties and return after the polls. This diminishes your significance in the party,” PM Modi told BJP leaders during a meeting, according to a report by India Today.
 
During his visit in Bihar, Modi asked the party workers to show patience if they want to grow in the party. “Patience is the greatest asset in a party. If you have patience, you will earn respect and recognition,” he said.
 
 
The Assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in October or November 2025, will see a direct contest between the RJD-Congress-Left alliance and the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for changing political sides, remains important to the BJP because of his support among the Kurmi community. Kumar became Chief Minister for the ninth time in January last year after leaving the Mahagathbandhan and joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
 
No to family politics

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi slams RJD over land grabs, calls out its 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Lalu Yadav with Tej Pratap Yadav; Tej Pratap with Anushka Yadav

Lalu Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from party over 'long-time partner' post

Premiumchirag paswan, ljp, bihar, lok janshakti party

With a strong LS showing, Chirag Paswan readies a bold play in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi agreed to caste census 'out of fear': Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi

Bihar: LoP Rahul Gandhi to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga today

 
According to the report, PM Modi also said leaders should not expect election tickets for their family members. “There should be no feudalism or dynasty in politics. It should not happen that if not you, then your son gets the ticket. This practice must end,” he said.
 
The Prime Minister, who also held a roadshow in Patna on Thursday, added that social media is now a big part of politics. “Leaders and workers must be active on social media. Anyone wanting a ticket must have at least 50,000 followers,” he said. 
 
‘Tell people about Operation Sindoor’
 
With only a few months left for the polls, PM Modi gave instructions to the party workers to focus on winning every booth and tell people about India's strong response to terrorism.
 
“Why do party workers work hard? Shouldn’t they be rewarded for their efforts?” he asked. “Win the booth, win Bihar. Strengthen the booth, because a strong booth will ensure victory,” he added.
 
He also told the leaders to inform people about Operation Sindoor, in which India struck terror camps and military targets inside Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.
 
“Tell the people how we exposed Pakistan globally on the issue of terrorism, and the strong actions taken against it. This must reach every citizen,” the Prime Minister said.

More From This Section

Supreme Court

Hold NEET-PG exam in single shift instead of two: Supreme Court to NBE

MSME

Government keen to increase credit availability to MSMEs, says official

NDA, National Defence Academy

NDA makes history as first batch of 17 Female Cadets graduates; know more

Rasmus Abldgaard Kristensen

Danish Ambassador condemns terrorism, shows sympathy toward India

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

Nearly 50 protesting jobless teachers detained on way to Bengal secretariat

Topics : Nitish Kumar Narendra Modi Bihar Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon