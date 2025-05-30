Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Government keen to increase credit availability to MSMEs, says official

Government keen to increase credit availability to MSMEs, says official

He said that MSMEs provide employment to 27 crore people and that is why the ministry keeps them in mind while making policies

MSME

Deepak Jain, Chairman Lumax Group said MSMEs represent the true entrepreneurship spirit of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government wants to increase credit availability to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and also improve them by enhancing technology, an official said on Friday.

Addressing CII's Annual General Meeting, Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME said India is the fourth largest economy today and would be the third-largest soon.

Rajneesh highlighted how MSMEs took a hit during COVID-19 but turned around very fast.

He said that MSMEs provide employment to 27 crore people and that is why the ministry keeps them in mind while making policies.

"We want to increase credit availability to MSMEs. This year Budget provided for providing credit cards to micro enterprises," he said adding MSME NPAs (bad loans) were less than 5 per cent in last five years as per RBI data.

 

Also Read

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

MSMEs must comply with quality standards: Consumer Affairs Secretary

initial public offering, IPO

Hero FinCorp receives Sebi's go-ahead to float Rs 3,668 crore IPO

PremiumTata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

Digital lending norms: NBFC loans to MSMEs likely to get dearer

MSME Sector

Fintech tools to transform medium enterprises into growth engines: NITI

PremiumMSME

MSME delinquencies fall to 5-year low of 1.8%: Cibil-Sidbi report

He also highlighted the role of technology to improve MSMEs, suggesting that through use of technology issues between environment concerns and growth aspirations can be resolved.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Siemens Ltd said, today average productivity level is 75 per cent in India whereas it is over 90 per cent in Europe and use of technology can help bridge this gap (productivity). He pointed that Indian MSMEs are dealing with challenges like access to market and finance.

Shreekant Somany, CMD Somany Ceramics said digitisation helps MSMEs reduce cost and improve operational efficiency and suggested that MSMEs find new ways for rating them properly so that they get required financial facilities.

"We must support MSME innovation hubs for improving quality of products to meet global standards," he said opining that regulatory compliance burden is heavy on MSMEs.

Deepak Jain, Chairman Lumax Group said MSMEs represent the true entrepreneurship spirit of India.

"We need to have very collaborative ecosystem... today ecosystems compete with each other, " he said citing example of China competing with other ecosystems globally. He stressed on the need to support MSMEs saying that supporting MSMEs should be a national competitive strategy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NDA, National Defence Academy

NDA makes history as first batch of 17 Female Cadets graduates; know more

Rasmus Abldgaard Kristensen

Danish Ambassador condemns terrorism, shows sympathy toward India

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

Nearly 50 protesting jobless teachers detained on way to Bengal secretariat

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

LIVE news updates: Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India, says Rajnath Singh

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah launches real-time 'CM Dashboard' for development monitoring

Topics : MSME RBI Technology Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon