Monsoon Health Risks: Know 5 common illnesses and their preventive measures

Monsoon season has started in India and the country will witness annual showers from June to September. The rains will surely bring some relief from the scorching heat. However, the weather will remain humid and it will be a perfect time for germs to flourish as it is an ideal environment for microorganisms. This happens because of a surge in air humidity and puddles created by stagnant water after rain.

Hence, it becomes the utmost priority to stay safe and take preventive measures to protect yourself and your family from infections. Different kinds of illnesses need to be tackled during this season; here are the 5 most common illnesses. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

5 common illnesses during monsoon season

Dengue

Dengue is a fatal disease and it affects many people during monsoon season. It is caused by the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito, which results in high fever, rashes, hypersensitivity, headache and lower platelet count.

Make sure you remove stagnant water, which may get collected in the neighbourhood of your home and keep your surroundings clean.

Typhoid

It is caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria that breed in dirty water. The main reason behind typhoid is contaminated food, so it is recommended to stop consuming outside food during monsoon.

To prevent this illness, make sure you have a water purifier at home and remove different types of contaminated or stagnated water in your surrounding.

Hepatitis A

Consumption of contaminated food and water can cause Hepatitis A and it can actually become life-threatening.

It is advisable to wash the raw food or vegetables before consuming them for safer use.

Viral fever

One of the most common illnesses during monsoon is viral fever which happens due to sudden changes in the climate. The symptoms can be chills, fever, and body aches. Viral fever is contagious and spreads through physical contact or droplets in the air.

During monsoons, it is always advisable to drink clean water.

Diarrhoea

The frequent consumption of unhygienic food and water can cause health complications like diarrhoea. The illness is treatable and avoidable with proper care. The symptoms of diarrhoea include abdominal cramps, bloating, vomiting, fever and nausea.

One needs to drink a lot of water or sports drinks to keep the balance of electrolytes.