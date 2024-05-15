National Dengue Day 2024: Check date, history, significance and more

Every year, National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 to spread awareness about dengue , which is a viral disease caused by mosquitoes. It is a global epidemic, prevalent in over 100 countries, with close to half of the world's population at the risk of contracting it.

Dengue is not a serious deadly disease any more, thanks to advancements in medicine and the development of antiviral drugs. Medicines have now made the treatment possible and dengue cure is much more effective. Despite not being a deadly disease anymore, it is still endemic to many countries with much of the global population still vulnerable to it.

National Dengue Day 2024: History

According to the official website, the dengue disease often takes place due to seasonal patterns and the transmission peaks during and after rainy seasons. Several things contribute to the rise of the disease, such as high mosquito population levels, favourable air temperatures, susceptibility to circulating serotypes, and precipitation and humidity, all of which affect the reproduction and feeding patterns of the mosquito population. The other challenges are lack of proactive control interventions and staff.

National Dengue Day 2024: Significance

National Dengue Day is an occasion to begin conversation about the disease and its treatment facilities which are effective to deal with it. The treatment should be accessible to everyone. This day also celebrates the efforts made to ensure that the dengue disease is eradicated soon.

What is the theme of National Dengue Day 2024?

The theme for the National Dengue Day 2024 is 'Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow'.

What are the activities organised on National Dengue Day 2024?

On this day, several events are being conducted across the country like public education campaigns, community outreach programs, and mosquito-borne disease surveillance. This day is used to educate people about the Dengue symptoms and dengue disease signs as well as preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also plans to conduct several activities to control and prevent the dengue disease. The government distributes mosquito repellants, promotes vaccination, and marks the dengue-affected areas.