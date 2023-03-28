close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Competition Commission conducting inquiries against big tech firms: Govt

On the recommendation of the Parliamentary panel, the minister said the government has constituted a Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) on February 6

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Competition Commission of India

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Competition Commission is conducting inquiries against Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Apple, WhatsApp, Facebook (Meta) and Google for alleged anti-competitive practices, the government said on Tuesday.

To a query in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government is aware of the fact that anti-competitive practices are indulged by big tech companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Meta, Twitter, Apple, Facebook, Twitter and Google etc in the country, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied in the affirmative.

In a written reply, the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after conducting inquiries in three different cases, passed orders in the matter related to Google on January 31, 2018, October 20, 2022, and October 25, 2022.

In the matter related to MakeMyTrip-Go and OYO, the order was passed on October 19, 2022.

"Appeals have been filed against these orders passed by CCI. Inquiries against Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Apple, WhatsApp, Facebook (Meta) and Google in matters other than where orders have been passed under Section 27 of the Act, are also being conducted for alleged contravention of the provisions of the Act," she said.

To another query, Sitharaman said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance examined the subject 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big Tech Companies' and presented its report to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on December 22, 2022.

Also Read

'We can't pay you more', small tech firms tell laid-off Big tech employees

Competition Comm approves NIIF's stake purchase in Hindustan Ports

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

AIIMS signs MoU with Mauritius PSC to assist in conducting examinations

House panel seeks to rein in Big Tech firms with digital competition law

NIC made app to facilitate registration, redressal of consumer grievances

GST rate rationalisation unlikely before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

People can trace their photos with PM through AI, NaMo app gets new feature

Cyrus Mistry's assets may be divided among wife, sons Firoz and Zahan

Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

On the recommendation of the Parliamentary panel, the minister said the government has constituted a Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) on February 6.

"Terms of the reference of the committee, inter-alia include, to review whether existing provisions in the Competition Act, 2002 and the Rules & Regulations framed thereunder are sufficient to deal with the challenges that have emerged from the digital economy; and to examine the need for an ex-ante regulatory mechanism for digital markets through a separate legislation," she added.

Topics : Google | CCI | Competition Commission of India | Amazon | Flipkart

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon