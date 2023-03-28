NIC made app to facilitate registration, redressal of consumer grievances

The NIC has developed a mobile software application aiming to facilitate online registration and time-bound redressal of consumer grievances related to the Legal Metrology Act and rules framed thereunder, according to an official statement.

The NIC has developed 'Maaptol Grievance' app which is now available on the Google Play store.

"This initiative aims to facilitate online registration and time-bound redressal of consumer grievances related to the Legal Metrology Act and rules framed thereunder," the statement said.

The resolution of the grievances lodged on the app "shall be attended by Weights and Measures Department, Delhi government in a time-bound manner, within two working days (48 hours)," it said.

Any consumer who finds any violation with regard to goods which are being sold or distributed by weight, measure or number or any shortcoming in the mandatory declarations on packaged goods and commodities according to the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and rules made thereunder, can use this software application for lodging a complaint in the Weights & Measures department of the government.

Broad categories of the grievances related to goods or products being sold by retail shops or establishments can be registered on the app by a consumer or a complainant, include deficiency in mandatory declarations by manufacturer or packer or importer on packaged goods; overcharging; short supply of goods or commodities; short weight of LPG in gas cylinder; short supply of petrol or diesel by a petrol pump; short supply of CNG by a CNG pump outlet; and weighbridges, the statement said.

Also Read CSAB NEUT 2022 registration open till October 12; here's how to apply Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022 Received 6 mn complaints on grievance redress system in 3 years: Centre Grievance redressal of e-comm players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy Tamil Nadu govt promulgates Ordinance prohibiting online gambling, games GST rate rationalisation unlikely before 2024 Lok Sabha elections People can trace their photos with PM through AI, NaMo app gets new feature Cyrus Mistry's assets may be divided among wife, sons Firoz and Zahan Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintaining harmony: SC

This online facility envisages protection of consumer interest by quick online registration of grievances through mobile phone and assures time-bound and effective redressal of consumer grievances, while keeping the complaint consumer informed at each stage through SMS, it said.