Morning rains in Delhi cause waterlogging, disrupt traffic movement

The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts informing commuters about the roads affected due to waterlogging and sewer overflow

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Police also urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Early morning showers in Delhi on Friday caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic movement in several areas of the city, officials said.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts informing commuters about the roads affected due to waterlogging and sewer overflow and asked them to take alternative routes.
"Some of the severely affected areas were Mother Teresa Crescent, Nyay Marg near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro Station, Shanti Path, Bhikaji Cama Place, and Motibagh Ring Road among others," police said in a post on X.
Traffic was also impacted on both carriageways of Rohtak Road due to sewer overflow and potholes in Mundka, it added.
Minto Road in central Delhi, which is notorious for flooding, was waterlogged early morning. However, the police later informed on social media that the road had been cleared and was open for traffic.
 
Police also urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Photos and videos of traffic crawling on roads and people wading through waterlogged streets were shared widely on social media platforms.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely to lash the city later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches below the season's normal, the IMD said.
The humidity at 5.30 am was 39 per cent.

Topics : heavy rains Delhi Rainfall monsoon rainfall rains

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

