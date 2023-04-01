close

Most parts of India to witness above-normal temperatures from Apr-Jun: IMD

Most of India, barring parts of northwest and peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, the IMD said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A man wearing face mask reacts on a street amid a heatwave warning, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Most of India, barring parts of northwest and peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said above-normal heatwave days are predicted in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

"During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely," the IMD said.

Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country, barring some areas in northeast and northwest India and isolated pockets of the peninsular region, it said.

The weather bureau said India is expected to see normal rainfall in April.

Normal to above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of northwest, central and peninsular region, while below normal rain is predicted in east and northeast India, it said.

Topics : Heatwave in India | Summer | IMD

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

