Shah to arrive in Patna today for two-day visit to address rallies

He is expected to arrive at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna around 6.30 pm and senior BJP leaders and Union ministers from Bihar will receive him, state party president Samrat Choudhary said

Press Trust of India Patna
Amit Shah

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to Bihar, where he will address rallies in two districts on Sunday.

He is expected to arrive at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna around 6.30 pm and senior BJP leaders and Union ministers from Bihar will receive him, state party president Samrat Choudhary said.

"From the airport, he will go to a hotel, where he is expected to chair meetings with party leaders and administrative officials. On Sunday, he will address public meetings at Sasaram in Rohtas district and Hisua in Nawada to mark the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka," Choudhary told PTI.

This will be Shah's fourth visit to the state since the ruling JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP in August last year.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Union home minister's visit and drones have also been deployed for aerial surveillance, an official said.

Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Topics : Amit Shah | Politics | Patna

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

