MP CM orders review of illegal madrasas, institutions 'teaching fanaticism'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered a "review" of illegal madrasas and institutions in the state where "fanaticism" is taught.

The chief minister tweeted about the decision after holding a meeting at his official residence to review the law and order situation ahead of festivals. It was attended by Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials.

Illegal madrasas and institutions in Madhya Pradesh where fanaticism is taught will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated, Chouhan tweeted later.

He also flagged online gambling as a new problem.

The present Gambling Act in Madhya Pradesh is of 1876, it does not have any provisions against online gambling. We have decided to enact the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act, 2023, to replace the existing Act, he told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Police has the potential to make it the number one state in terms of law and order, Chouhan said during the meeting.

Also Read Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM Pegasus not in Rahul Gandhi's phone but in his mind: MP CM Chouhan Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore Andhra CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,362 cr Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam Dry spell, rising temperature may take a toll on premium Darjeeling tea Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move CM Bommai files nomination in Shiggaon accompanied by Nadda, actor Sudeep BJP demands CAG audit of discoms over power subsidies paid by Delhi govt

Those who operate like mafia gangs should be destroyed, he said.

Mishra told reporters that the chief minister had given strict instructions to the officials to keep a watch on organizations like the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India besides those who spread rumours on social media regarding festivals.

Some JMB members were arrested from Madhya Pradesh earlier this year for alleged illegal activities.