Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore

Madhya Pradesh (MP) is set to organise the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore during January 11-12 next year.
The annual event, which did not take place last year due to Covid-19, will attract industrialists and investors across sectors.
The GIS is organised by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC).
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited several investors to participate in the summit.
In a recent meeting with industrialists, Chouhan said MP’s policy of providing facilities to investors was the best in the country. The state government has committed itself to extending full cooperation to investors.
According to the MPIDC data, Madhya Pradesh has a land bank of 122,000 acres, 13,211 industrial plots, and 87 industrial parks.
MPIDC has an INVEST portal, which covers the lifecycle of a proposal, including various stages like the initial proposal, application stage, pre-establishment approvals, pre-operation approvals, incentive processing and disbursement, renewals, and expansion/diversification.
The portal helps investors to track the status of their applications, make online payments and receive the final approval certificate through a single investor dashboard. There is no human intervention required in the process.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 18:25 IST
