MP CM to meet industrialists over investment opportunities on Saturday

Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Singh, will inform industrialists about investment opportunities and possibilities in Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav

BS Reporter Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will meet with industrialists in Mumbai on Saturday, July 13, to invite them to invest in his state. According to officials, Yadav will have one-to-one meetings with top industrialists.

During the programme, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Singh, will inform industrialists about investment opportunities and possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. 

Prominent industrialists of Madhya Pradesh will also share their perspectives on the state's industrial landscape and development prospects.
GIS 2025 Bhopal

The state's ambitious Global Investors Summit (GIS) is scheduled to be held in Bhopal in February 2025. In the past, the event has taken place in Indore. The purpose of this summit is to acquaint investors with the state's business potentials, resources, and favourable industrial environment, so they can understand the benefits of investing in the state. 

With GIS in mind, the state's Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion is organising interactive sessions in various cities across the country. Notably, the event in Mumbai is part of this series.

Meanwhile, to promote small industries in the state, the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) will be held in Jabalpur on July 20. The purpose of this conference is to promote the advancement of small and micro industries in the state. During the occasion, interested parties will be invited to invest in various sectors. The conclave will feature multiple sessions, including buyer-seller meets, one-to-one meetings, and theme-based sessions. 

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

