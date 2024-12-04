MUDA scam case: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra praises ED's investigtion

Business Standard
The central agency, in a recent communication sent to the Karnataka Lokayukta department, also claimed that its probe has also found that MUDA had illegally allotted a total of 1,095 sites in benami

B Y Vijayendra, B S Yeddyurappa

He said the ED has found that irregularities have taken place in the allotment of 14 sites to CM's wife Parvathi B M. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the MUDA case has vindicated his party's stand that this scam was not limited to the irregularities in 14 sites belonging to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family.

He noted that the investigation by the ED in the preliminary stage has uncovered over Rs 700 crore worth of irregularities.

Vijayendra also raised doubts over the inquiry conducted by the Lokayukta police into the matter.

"We have been saying that thr MUDA scam is not restricted to the allotment of 14 sites to the Chief Minister's family... I had said earlier also that it's a scam worth hundreds of crores of rupees," he said in a press conference here in Kalaburagi.

 

He said his statement was not a mere accusation, but a charge now proved by the ED probe.

"The ED has carried out an impartial probe. Preliminary investigation has revealed that more than Rs 700 crore worth scam has taken place in MUDA site allotment."  He said the ED has found that irregularities have taken place in the allotment of 14 sites to CM's wife Parvathi B M.

The central agency, in a recent communication sent to the Karnataka Lokayukta department, also claimed that its probe has also found that MUDA had "illegally" allotted a total of 1,095 sites in benami and other such transactions.

The agency has also claimed to have found evidence that one of Siddaramaiah's personal assistants, S G Dinesh Kumar alias CT Kumar, wielded "undue influence" in the process.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

