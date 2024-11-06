Business Standard
Home / India News / MUDA case: BJP asks Siddaramaiah to resign as he appears before Lokayukta

MUDA case: BJP asks Siddaramaiah to resign as he appears before Lokayukta

Protesters led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa slammed Siddaramaiah, and asked him to step down from the CM post and face the probe

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mysuru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who appeared before the Lokayukta police here in response to the summons issued to him for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case.

Protesters led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa slammed Siddaramaiah, and asked him to step down from the CM post and face the probe.

They wondered how there could be a fair probe against a sitting Chief Minister.

Expressing doubts over the manner in which the Lokayukta probe is being conducted, Srivatsa demanded that the case be handed over to CBI.

 

The protesters, who were holding placards and shouting slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, even alleged that the police were not letting them to stage a protest.

Later, the agitators were whisked away by the police in vehicles.

More From This Section

BFSI 2023

BFSI summit LIVE: Incoming data shows mixed picture, but positives outweigh the negatives, says Das

Chowna Mein

Arunachal's dy CM reviews development plans for 'Parshuram Kund' site

Kerala High court

Uttering unpleasant words against woman not insult to modesty: Kerala HC

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Give 3 months' advance rice quota to beneficiaries: Odisha CM to officials

The CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who has been named as accused number 2.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe into MUDA scam citing investigation doubts

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

HC issues notice to CM, others on plea seeking transfer of MUDA case to CBI

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Lokayukta police summon Siddaramaiah for questioning in MUDA case on Nov 6

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka CM orders withdrawal of notices to farmers over Waqf land disputes

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Look at Karnataka BJP's 'disastrous legacy': Siddaramaiah tells PM Modi

Topics : Siddaramaiah Lokayukta Karnataka government MUDA Scam BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon