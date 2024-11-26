Business Standard
Karnataka HC adjourns hearing related to transfer of MUDA case till Dec 10

Karnataka HC adjourns hearing related to transfer of MUDA case till Dec 10

In the MUDA case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

The CM has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned till December 10 the hearing on the plea seeking transfer of the investigation into the MUDA site allotment scam to the CBI.

The plea was filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna doubting the credibility of Lokayukta investigation into the matter.

The petitioner told PTI that he approached the HC saying he has no faith in the Lokayukta police and hence the case should be handed over to the CBI.

In the MUDA case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

 

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts. It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Karnataka Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate have launched an investigation into the 'scam'.

The CM has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka MUDA Scam CBI

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

