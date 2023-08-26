Confirmation

Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram cut off

Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said

Sierra Leone, mud and water flow in Freetown Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP| PTI)

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours (Representational)

Press Trust of India Shillong
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam's Barak valley, police said.
The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.
He said the NHAI was informed for necessary clearance and to make sure traffic on the important NH 6 connecting to three other north eastern states flow normally.
Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Tripura Assam

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

