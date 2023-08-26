Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Chandrayaan-3 should be used to power scientific temper among youth: PM

The prime minister also spoke about his brief stopover in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, during which he met ISRO scientists

narendra modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 3:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the excitement generated by the success of Chandrayaan-3 has to be channelised to power scientific temper among youngsters to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047.
Addressing a function organised at the airport here by the BJP to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3 and welcome the prime minister on his return from his two-nation tour, Modi said that at the BRICS Summit in South Africa and during his visit to Greece, he received several congratulatory messages over the success of the lunar mission.
Modi was welcomed at the Delhi airport by BJP president J P Nadda and Lok Sabha members from the national capital, while scores of people had gathered at the function to celebrate the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon.
The prime minister also spoke about his brief stopover in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, during which he met ISRO scientists and took the decision to name the landing point of the spacecraft as "Shiv Shakti". He also said that the point where Chandrayaan-2 had crash landed on the moon has been named as "Tiranga".
The excitement generated by the success of Chandrayaan-3 has to be channelised to power scientific temper among youngsters, Modi said.
"We have to attract the new generation to science. The 21st century is technology driven and only that nation will move forward which has mastered science and technology," he said.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

Kerala Court rejects plea seeking vigilance probe against CM Vijayan

NCP questions Smriti Irani's silence over Muzaffarnagar school incident

Mudslide blocks tunnel in Meghalaya, traffic in NE states affected: Police

CSIR-NEERI plans grid-based strategy to combat Delhi's air pollution

How climate change is helping pests and diseases destroy our food

"The need of the hour is to walk the path of science and technology with greater strength if we have to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047," Modi said, adding that the new generation has to be encouraged to imbibe scientific temper early in their lives

He said technology needs to be used to deliver good governance, last-mile delivery of services and for improving the quality of life of the common people.
"I have directed different departments to use space sciences, power of satellites for quick response delivery of services with transparency and perfection, he said.
Earlier, welcoming Modi on his return, BJP president Nadda said the prime minister's guidance and direction had made Chandrayaan-3 a successful project.
"It was a reflection of your commitment and dedication that you went to Bengaluru directly and met the ISRO scientists who achieved a landmark for India with their hardwork," Nadda said.
"Today the nation has established itself in the field of science and space. The world is applauding India's science and research. The prime minister's guidance has given us the opportunity to experience this moment," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 space

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon