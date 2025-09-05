Friday, September 05, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / '34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX': Mumbai Police on alert after terror threat

'34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX': Mumbai Police on alert after terror threat

Mumbai Police are on high alert after a threat call claimed 34 human bombs with 400 kg RDX were planted in vehicles; security has been increased across the city

Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Mumbai Police have been put on high alert, and security has been increased across the state. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai Police on Friday said it received a threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” with “400 kg of RDX” had been placed in 34 vehicles, warning that the blast could shake the entire city, news agency ANI reported.
 
The Mumbai Police have been put on high alert, and security has been increased across the state, ANI reported.
 
The Mumbai Police said, "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India."
 
 
It added, "The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated."
 
(More details to follow)

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

