Mumps in Delhi/NCR: Everything you need to know to keep your child safe

Delhi is seeing an increase in mumps in recent weeks. Mumps is a viral infection that normally affects children. Many cases of mumps have been accounted for in India as of now. Before March, over 2500 cases of mumps were accounted for in Kerala in a month.

According to media reports, mumps cases have also been reported in the Delhi-NCR area. Apart from this, the report added that a few instances of mumps were recorded in Maharashtra and Telangana. So, let's know everything about the disease.

What are Mumps?

Mumps is a viral infection brought about by the spread of paramyxovirus. The infection can be spread through direct contact or airborne drops from the upper respiratory tract of an infected individual.

It is generally found in kids from age 5-9 years, in any case, WHO has expressed that both adolescents and grown-ups might be impacted.

Describe the signs and symptoms of mumps?

An individual suffering from mumps starts to see the side-effects after two to about a month of contracting the disease. One of the concerning side-effects of the sickness is the swelling of the salivary glands. Different side effects incorporate fever, headache, muscle ache, loss of hunger, pain around the face, jawline, or ears, and pain while eating or swallowing.

How to prevent mumps?

Vaccination is vital to keeping your kid safe from mumps. The MMR vaccine offers protection against the sickness. Two dosages of the MMR vaccine for children provides solid protection against mumps and its possible complications. According to CSC, the primary dosage is given when the child is 12-15 months of age and the second when they are 4-6 years old.

As per a report by HT, adults need to get vaccinated as they age, as immunity can diminish over the long run. A few other protection measures for youngsters incorporate cleanliness practices like washing hands, wearing a mask while going to places where instances of mumps have been reported, or essentially abstaining from travelling when sick as the transmission of disease is high as your immunity is low. It is additionally vital to take note that there is no specific treatment against mumps.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “most people recover within a period of three to ten days." If you notice any side effects, consult a specialist right away and take the recommended pain relievers. Different measures that can assist in recovery include getting a lot of rest, drinking lots of liquids, eating a delicate eating routine, and applying a cold or comfortable material to the swollen salivary organs for relief.